3rd phase training prog on capacity building of JKP with NIA begins

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Third in a series, Jammu and Kashmir Police organized a joint capacity building programme with National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Police Auditorium Gulshan Ground here today.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir was the chief guest at the inaugural session. The session was attended by ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, IGP NIA Ashish Batra, DIG, JSK Range Atul Goel, senior officers of J&K Police and NIA and investigation officers from Jammu Zone and CID.

Justice Sanjay Dhar while addressing the session said that foundation of the criminal case is laid by the IOs and stressed for promptness in recording the statements of the witnesses saying that if there is any delay in recording the witness there is likelihood that the witness might manipulate the things.

He said that investigating officers have tremendous power and they have to exercise it cautiously under provisions of Law to unveil the truth. He said that use of tools and technology of modern era will prove very helpful in good investigation and in securing conviction of criminals. He said that digital evidences are very important to help strengthen the evidence against elements involved in terror activities. He emphasized for regular training of the IOs for better results.

121 J&K Police investigators including 1 SP, 11 DySPs, 9 Prosecuting Officers, 14 Inspectors, 63 PSIs and 12 ASIs of J&K Police are participating in the five day training programme.

During the five day programme, the officers would be learning about important provisions of IPC, CrPC, evidenced Act and the UA(P) Act. The participants would also be trained on scene of crime management & explosive analysis on the spot, Dos and Don’ts while handling evidence. Lectures on Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and documentation in investigation will also be organised. They will be trained with examples from important case studies on cases investigated by the NIA.