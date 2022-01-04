3rd COVID-19 wave? Mega poll rallies a ticking bomb

Anil Anand

If the experts are to be believed India is staring at the possibility of catching up with a third COVID-19 virus wave induced by a more dangerous new variant Omicron with opening months of the new-year being crucial. None other than Dr V K Paul, chairman of the National task force (constituted by the Government of India) Covid-19 has projected an alarming picture for the country which, according to him could face 14 lakh cases per day if the United Kingdom’s, the worst hit country right now, model is replicated in India.

Coming from a top expert of the Government of India, incidentally Dr Paul is also a member of NITI Aayog, the alarm bells should have rung more fiercely particularly in the ears of the political leaders both of the ruling and opposition variety who are busy preparing for the next round of assembly elections including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh. Leave aside the complacent public for a while who are being blamed for throwing caution to the air, the political class seems to be oblivious if any COVID-19 guidelines existed.

The possibility of a more vicious third COVID-19 wave should have alarmed the ruling dispensation the most. It is the ruling dispensation- the Center and the State Governments (political parties included)- which is responsible for preparing the nation and motivating people for any eventuality such as the pandemic. This can be best done through leading by example.

Unfortunately, when it comes to electoral politics no reasoning seems to be working with the political leadership as they refused to compromise on their electoral politics. Obviously the sole aim is to retain or regain power and not the safety of the nation or its people.

Juxtaposed with the warning sounded by Dr Paul, the mega election rallies being addressed on one side by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Amit Shah and UP chief minister, Yogi Adityanath and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi chief, Akhilesh Yadav on the other, tell a different story.

Should not the top political leaders particularly of the ruling clan be worried about preventing the possible third wave driven by Omicron? Ideally speaking yes, but that does not seem to be the truth in the present case.

The country has entered a different era of competitive politics made fiercer by Narendra Modi-model of electioneering. Although the opposition parties put together are nowhere to match BJP’s penchant for mega structuring of election campaigns, still they try hard to show as much strength as possible to remain competitive.

The mindless competitive politics of the variety being witnessed in this COVID-19 era could prove counter-productive to whatever measure the Modi Government takes or advises the states to follow to prevent a third wave.

Of no use are the Centre’s warnings to the states, as the newspaper headlines cry, “Active war rooms, curfew if needed” if a similar seriousness is not shown on election front particularly by the ruling party at the Center.

The political leaders must pause and think, and Mr Modi should lead in this process, whether they should be holding mega public meetings, rallies and road-shows by throwing the guidelines to the wind providing a fertile ground for the third wave to strike?

In the backdrop of Dr Paul’s alarm the leaders particularly Prime Minister Modi must sit up and spare a thought that no amount of preparation by the Center and the State Governments would prevent a third wave if they refuse to change their current election campaigning models. Some lessons should have been learnt from the previous round of assembly elections including the high-profile contest in West Bengal where COVID-19 guidelines were sent for a toss by the very authorities who had formulated these. Unfortunately, no lessons seem to have been learnt if massive public gatherings being addressed by political parties in UP and other poll-bound states are any indication.

For the pleasure and displeasure of critics and friends respectively, time has come for Mr Modi to lead by example and use his strong will to change the course of electioneering with a firm no to mega-rallies and big gatherings. Since he leads the campaign of a strong and resourceful ruling party, it is imperative for him to set an example, in the better interest of the country and its people, to be emulated by other political leaders and parties.

No measures, how-so-ever strong and punitive, will succeed in convincing people to steadfastly follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the third wave or the possible catastrophe as stated by Dr Paul, unless the top political leadership and parties take a lead. They should seriously think of making victory sweet and not horrendous.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) which under the Constitution is the sole authority governing the elections with full autonomy, has unfortunately been found wanting to reign-in the political parties for disobeying the COVID-19 guidelines. It remained a silent spectator during the West Bengal and other state elections held during the course of first and second COVID waves.

Given the dangerous potential of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus to spread manifold and much faster than its earlier formations, the ECI must take a lead and convince or force the political parties to see reason in preventing the big gatherings. First and foremost the ECI must recognise its autonomous potential and directly talk to the Prime Minister on this issue. Secondly and side-by-side it should use its powers more stringently, imbibing the spirit of former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan, to stand a strong message that no violations will be tolerated.

On the other hand the Prime Minister should not only lead by example and say no to address mega election rallies, which will automatically have a salutary effect on the BJP’s rival parties, but he should take initiative to start a dialogue with all political parties on how to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines during election campaigns and how to avoid huge public gatherings.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already rolled out a process of “new normal” which is being followed in all spheres of life except by political parties, particularly during elections. The time has come for Mr Modi to lead the political spectrum of the country into following a “new normal” for which new ways of reaching out to public or mass-contact will have to be found as the experts have repeatedly stated that the COVID-19 virus has come on to stay and it will have to be treated as a way of life.

The Government should think of a coordinated initiative with political parties and ECI on this front. Greater use of technology as means of mass-contact could be the one way out to maintain social distancing.

Self-imposed restrictions coupled with stricter implementation of the punitive measures at all levels could be the only way to prevent a third wave. The Prime Minister will have to lead by example.