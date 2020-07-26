36 inmates of Etah jail test positive for COVID-19

ETAH (UP): As many as 36 inmates of the district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

Jailor Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Chief Medical Superintendent Ajay Agarwal said, “As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found COVID-19 positive.”

Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and a deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

“Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for COVID-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of COVID-19, they will enter the jail,” he said.

On Friday, 225 inmates and three wardens of the Ballia district jail tested positive for COVID-19, officials had said.

Superintendent of the district jail, Prashant Kumar, said 224 male inmates, one female inmate and three jail wardens have contracted the disease.

Additionally, 120 inmates of Jhansi district jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. (AGENCIES)