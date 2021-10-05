35 students test +ve in J&K’s Poonch, school closed for 5 days

Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan
POONCH, Oct 5:  Thirty-five students and Principal of government Girls Higher secondary School Mandi here tested positive for covid-19 following which authorities have ordered closure of the institution for five days.
35 students of girls higher secondary school in Mandi tested Covid positive. We’ve closed the school for 5 days. We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed: Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan

