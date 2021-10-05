35 students test +ve in J&K’s Poonch, school closed for 5 days

POONCH, Oct 5: Thirty-five students and Principal of government Girls Higher secondary School Mandi here tested positive for covid-19 following which authorities have ordered closure of the institution for five days.

