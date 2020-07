LEH: Thirty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 1,128, officials said.

All the new cases were detected in Leh district, they said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 181 – 151 in Leh and 30 in Kargil district, including the 35 new cases, they said. (AGENCIES)