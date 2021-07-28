32 incidents at Delhi airport in 2021 where people were found with fake passports, visas: Govt

NEW DELHI, July 28: There have been 32 cases at the Delhi airport between January-June period of 2021 where people have been found to be travelling with fake passports and visas, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.

The number of such cases at the Delhi airport in 2020 and 2019 were 56 and 171, respectively, Singh told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The information regarding the number of cases was provided to the minister by the Bureau of Immigration, which works under the Union Home Ministry.

“The cases of fake passports and visas are being taken care of by the Bureau of Immigration,” Singh mentioned. (PTI)