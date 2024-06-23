30 shanties gutted in mysterious fire at Jammu Railway Station, 2 children rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jun 23: A mysterious fire broke out at Jammu Railway Station, engulfing at least 30 shanties in its path.

The blaze, initially reported around 6:50 Pm, originated from wooden shanties located at East Colony of the station and quickly spread to nearby areas.

According to local authorities, the fire razed 25-30 hutments to ashes. Two children who were trapped amidst the flames were successfully rescued by emergency responders.

Efforts to extinguish the fire are currently underway with fire tenders deployed to the scene, though challenges persist in fully containing the blaze.