3 yrs on, Braripora-Eidgah road in shambles

SRINAGAR, May 14: The Braripora-Eidgah road, which connects with Dr Ali Jan road and serves as a crucial link between two major hospitals in Srinagar, has been left in a state of disrepair for nearly three years, while it appears that the authorities have completely neglected the need to repair and maintain this road.

Residents, particularly the shopkeepers whose businesses line both sides of the road, express their disappointment with the authorities’ indifference. Despite the road’s significance, they said, the relevant departments have chosen to ignore its deplorable condition, making it nearly impassable. Click here to watch video

“For almost three years, the road has been in this appalling state. It is no longer suitable for vehicles due to the presence of large potholes, and the constant dust makes it extremely difficult for us,” lamented Farooq Ahmad, one of the shopkeepers.

He highlighted the road’s vital role in connecting the SKIMS and SMHS hospitals, as well as providing a crucial passage for vehicles heading towards Ladakh. “Even the city’s garbage trucks from the SMC pass through this road, underscoring its importance. But it seems no one is willing to acknowledge this,” he questioned.

Residents stated that while the authorities are occupied with the Smart City project, they have yet to witness any improvements in their area.

“We would have been satisfied if the road had been repaired, but the reality is that we are not even receiving that basic necessity, let alone the benefits of the Smart City initiative,” complained Abdul Rehman, a resident.

Locals have repeatedly brought this matter to the attention of the authorities, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. “Our businesses suffer because the authorities refuse to address the issue. The road was previously repaired, but it deteriorated within a year,” he explained.

Shopkeepers are disheartened by the lack of customers due to the poor road conditions. “There are no signs of the Smart City project in our vicinity. Instead, we have to deal with these enormous potholes, and our shops remain vacant. We spend our entire day cleaning them,” added another shopkeeper, Majid Ahmad.

The affected residents as well as the shopkeepers urged the authorities to promptly acknowledge the issue and take necessary measures to rectify the situation. “If roads in other areas, particularly those near Lal Chowk and Dalgate, are being developed and repaired, why are we being neglected? We endure daily suffering, and commuters are no exception,” the locals expressed.