3 women among 8 die of Corona in Jammu region

HoD Microbiology, Retd GoI Secy, 3 of family +ve

14 more from jail, KAS officer, 13 NCC Cadets infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 3: Eight persons died of COVID-19 in Jammu region, three of them women, and 591 new cases were reported today including 403 in Jammu district alone as rest of the districts recorded below 50 cases, while 848 patients recovered from the virus.

Of eight Corona fatalities, four were reported from Jammu district and one each from Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and Kathua districts.

Jammu district continued to account for maximum number of Corona positive cases. It recorded 403 cases today as against total of 591 of the region. Of them, 393 were locals and 10 travelers.

An IAS officer of 1980 batch who had retired in the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, his wife, who was also a Government of India Services officer and two other family members, residents of Trikuta Nagar, tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The Head of Microbiology Department in the GMC Jammu, who was leading from the front against Coronavirus fight by monitoring 2000 to 3000 tests for the virus daily, tested positive for COVID-19 today. For her all-round efforts in fight against COVID, the J&K Government had awarded her with Gold Medal and UT Award on August 15. Seven more doctors reported positive in the region today.

A KAS officer, who was working as Nodal Officer for COVID management, also tested positive for pathogen.

Ninety one persons tested positive in Jammu district in the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) including 14 in the District Jail at Ambphalla, three in the office of Agriculture Command Talab Tillo, two Director Tourism JKTDC Residency Road, three Director Hospitality and Protocol, two at Ranbir Higher Secondary School, two Excise Complex Panama Chowk and one each at JDA Rail Head Complex, Forest Complex Narwal, RBI Complex Trikuta Nagar, BSNL Office Gandhi Nagar, Government Treasury Gandhi Nagar, Director Information, Directorate of Economics and Statistics and Social Welfare Office Ambphalla.

With 14 more positives at Ambphalla Jail, the total number of cases has gone up to 70.

In the rural areas, the positive cases were reported from Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah and Sohanjana (four each) and RS Pura and Marh (two each).

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man from Pir Mitha died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu where he was admitted since September 26 due to Community Acquired Pneumonia and Coronavirus. A 67-year-old man from Marh died of Acute Respiratory Distress and COVID-19 in the same hospital where he was undergoing treatment since 17th September. A 63-year-old man from Satwari and 79-year-old woman from Old Janipura also succumbed to the virus.

A 33-year-old youth from Barjarala Rajouri, who had no co-morbidity but was symptomatic for last over 10 days and positive for pathogen died on way to Jallandhar.

A retired police personnel putting up at Police Lines Doda and aged around 70 years died of diabetes, hypertension and Coronavirus in the GMC Doda while another 70-year-old man from Gurha Mundian in Kathua district passed away in the GMC Kathua. He was co-morbid and positive for the virus. An 80-year-old woman from Sarthal, presently putting up at Matta, Kishtwar passed away last night due to the virus.

With these deaths, the Jammu region’s Corona toll has gone up to 376 and that of Jammu district to 200. Death toll of other districts include 35 in Rajouri, 33 Doda, 25 Kathua, 22 Samba, 20 Udhampur, 16 Poonch, 10 Ramban, nine Kishtwar and six in Reasi district.

Udhampur district recorded 39 positive cases for COVID-19 including 13 NCC Cadets and two Health professionals. The NCC Cadets had come in contact with a teacher who had reportedly attended a camp.

A total of 19 Corona positive cases were today reported from Kathua district.

Among them, one each case was reported from Ramkot-Billawar Police Quarters, Police Training School (PTS), GMC Kathua and Nagri Toll Plaza, Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat said.

Of 13 new positive cases in Reasi district, three were workers of the companies working on railway track, two employees of Primary Health Centre (PHC), one staffer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and a Government official.

Forty eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Rajouri district. They include 19 from Rajouri town, 12 Darhal, five each Kandi and Kalakote, two each Nowshera and Thanna Mandi, one Sunderbani and two travelers.

Two pregnant women were among the positives in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, all 11 positives in Doda, 20 of 30 in Samba, 28 out of 32 in Poonch and five of six in Ramban district were locals.

Among 848 persons who recovered from the virus today, 355 belonged to Jammu district, 332 Rajouri, 107 Kathua, 20 Doda, 17 Ramban, 15 Poonch and two in Udhampur district.

Jammu region now has 31157 Corona cases. Of them, 8885 are active and 21896 have recovered. There have been 376 Corona casualties in the region.