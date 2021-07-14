Top LeT Commander Among 3 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in J&K’s Pulwama

PULWAMA: A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and two of his accomplices have been gunned down in an encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir zone police said that the commander, Abu Huraira has been killed along with 2 local terrorist. Following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, an official said. (Agency)