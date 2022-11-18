3 Soldiers Martyred In Avalanche In North Kashmir’s Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, Nov 18: Three soldiers were martyred after they came under an avalanche in Machil Sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Friday, officials said.

“In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of Army’s 56-RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in Machil area when they came under an avalanche,” a senior police officer said.

He said that all the bodies have been retrieved from spot while their identification is being ascertained. Defence sources said that a fresh weather advisory has been shared with the soldiers guarding forward posts and they have been advised to stay cautions while performing duties in avalanche prone areas. (KNO)