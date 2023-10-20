3 Persons Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, Oct 20: Three persons were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into gorge in Kishtwar district on Friday.

Official sources said that the Alto car (Jk06B- I909) met with the accident near Kandni Kishtwar this afternoon, leading to the death of three persons.

They have been identified as Madan Lal of Sarror, Rakesh Kumar of Badano Thatri and Dhyan Singh of Gandho.

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered and investigation taken up. (Agencies)