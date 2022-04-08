3 Motor Vehicle Inspectors Attached With RTO Jammu

SRINAGAR: J&K Government on Friday attached three Motor Vehicle Inspectors of Motor Vehicles Department in the office of Regional Transport Officer, Jammu with immediate effect, till further orders.

According to an order by Hirdesh Kumar (IAS) Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Transport Department, the MVIs include Asif Amin Chalkoo, working in the O/o ARTO, Anantnag, Manzoor Ahmad Qurashi, also working in the O/o ARTO, Anantnag and Hakeem Shahid Mehboob, working in the O/o ARTO, Ganderbal.

The government order, a copy of which lies with news agency GNS, follows registration of Case (FIR No. 04/2021) police station Anti Corruption Bureau, Anantnag under section 7 of the PC Act, 1988 and Section 120-B IPC against officers/officials of ARTO Office Anantnag and Ganderbal.