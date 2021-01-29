3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter, operation continues

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He said operation was going on when the reports last came in. He said troops of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint CASO at village Mandoora, Tral in Pulwama following a tip off about the presence of militants.

However, when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the cordoned off area, the militants hiding there opened fire, he said, adding the fire was returned ensuing in an encounter in which a militant was killed.

He said two more militants were killed in the operation. Meanwhile, additional security forces and police have been deployed in the adjoining areas to prevent any law and order problem. (AGENCIES)