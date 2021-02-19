3 LeT militants killed in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed today in an overnight encounter in Badigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that three militants have been killed in the gunfight which had started last night.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Badigam.

As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight.