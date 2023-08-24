3 Killed, One Injured After Dumper Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge In Udhampur; Rescue Ops On

JAMMU, Aug 24: At least three people died and one was injured after a dumper fell into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district on Thursday. Soon after the incident was reported police rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway.

According to Dr Vinod Kumar, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Udhampur, the injured person is still trapped under the vehicle.

“Three dead and one injured after a dumper skids off the road and falls into a gorge in the Dudu area of Udhampur district. The injured person is still trapped under the vehicle, rescue operations by Police and locals are underway,” Kumar said.