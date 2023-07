3 Killed In Accident In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ramban

RAMBAN, Jul 7: Three people were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Singh S/o Tej Ram R/o Teli Majra Seri Ramban age 52 yrs, Vikram Singh S/o Bharat Singh R/o Teli majra Seri Ramban age 30 yrs approx, Rohit katoch S/o Surjit katoch R/o Gali bas Ramban age 17 yrs.

