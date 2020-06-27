3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern states, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Singh (29), a resident of Delhi; Gurtej Singh (41), a resident of Punjab; and Lovepreet (21), a resident of Haryana, they said.

Three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession. (AGENCIES)