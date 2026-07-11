3 JKAS officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Government today ordered the transfer and posting of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

According to a Government Order, Maxiumn Gorkie, who was under orders of transfer as Chief Sports Officer, J&K Sports Council, has been posted as General Manager, Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC), Jammu.

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Swati Gupta, who was under orders of transfer in the J&K Sports Council, has been transferred and her services placed at the disposal of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, for further posting.

In another adjustment, Monish Kumar, who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and his services placed at the disposal of the J&K Sports Council for further posting.