3 injured in fire incident

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Feb 10: Three family members including two women received burn injuries after a residential house caught fire last night in Arai Moori area of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district.

Official sources said that family members, locals of the area tried to extinguish the fire and save the residential house from burning but despite their efforts it was partially damaged in the incident.

“The house caught fire due to LPG gas leakage from cylinder which also blasted later and created panic in the area, while timely action of locals saved the house from burning it completely “, they added.

Injured were identified as Ameer Din (35), son of Sadar Din, Zaitoon Akhter wife of Ameer Din (32), Saleema Akhter (35) wife of Mohd Akram, who were initially taken to SDH Mandi and later shifted to District Hospital Poonch after initial treatment.

Medical Superintendent DH Poonch, Dr Zulfiqar when contacted said that all three injured were referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment, while Police registered a case in this connection.