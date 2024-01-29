3 IAS, IPS officers sent to Ladakh; Navin posted in Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today ordered transfer and posting of 20 IAS and IPS officers of AGMUT cadre including two from Delhi to Ladakh while swapping an IPS officer each between J&K and Ladakh.

Navin Choudhary, an IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, who served in Jammu and Kashmir for several years before being shifted to Mizoram, has now been transferred to Delhi.

He was IAS officer of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre of 1994 batch.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer and Principal PTTI Vijaypur has been shifted from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh while Anayat Ali Chowdhary, an IPS officer of 2017 batch of AGMUT cadre and presently posted as SSP Kargil, has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir from Ladakh.

Two IAS officers of AGMUT cadre have been posted in the Union Territory of Ladakh from Delhi.

They include Dr Laltinkhuma Franklin of 2006 batch and Vikram Singh Malik of 2012 batch.