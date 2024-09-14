‘3 Families Destroyed Jammu And Kashmir’: PM Modi Targets Congress, NC, PDP in Doda

JAMMU, Sept 14: Prime minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress , National Conference and PDP from Doda and said that 3 political families of Jammu and Kashmir destroyed the state. He said that the families turned a blind eye on terrorism for self interest.

PM Modi said, “Till now ‘Pariwarwad’ did not allow the youth to come forward and that is why after coming to power in 2014, I have tried to bring forward the new leadership of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. Then in 2018, Panchayat elections were held here. In 2019, BDC elections were held and in 2020, DDC elections were held for the first time. Why were these elections held? So that democracy reaches the grassroots level in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“This time’s assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is between three families and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. One family belongs to Congress, one family belongs to the National Conference and one family belongs to PDP…What these three families have done to you people in Jammu and Kashmir is no less than a sin,” he added.

‘Even Home minister was afraid’: PM Modi take swipe at former home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde

While addressing the gathering in Doda, PM Modi said, “Remember the time when an unofficial curfew would be imposed here as soon as the sun set?”

“The situation was such that even the Home Minister of the Congress-led central government was afraid to go to Lal Chowk,” he added.

‘Safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir is Modi ki guarantee,’ says PM in J&K’s Doda.

Train services to Kashmir will be started soon, railway line almost complete: PM Narendra Modi in J-K’s Doda.

BJP wants to make Jammu and Kashmir developed, terror-free: PM Modi at poll rally in Doda