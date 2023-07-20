3 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 20: Continuing the drive against drug abuse, Reasi Police today arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

Reports said that during routine checking at Naka Kanthan, a Police party stopped a Tempo bearing Registration Number JK20-3985, which was coming from Khanikote to Reasi.

Driven by the tempo, namely Mohd Saleem, son of Ab Rashid, resident of Dhanour Tehsil Arnas became nervous on seeing the Police party, which raised suspicion following which cops thoroughly search the vehicle.

A 10 kg cloth bag containing 1.818 gm poppy straw like substance was found in the trunk of the Tempo. Police arrested the driver and seized Auto as well as the poppy straw. A case FIR No.79/2023 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered in this connection at P/S Arnas.

In another success, a Police party of P/S Katra during patrolling duty near PCP Nangal intercepted two persons, namely Sandeep Kumar son of Tarsem Kumar of Guru Nanak Pura Ward No. 61, Lane No. 3 Amritsar Punjab and Rahul Sharma son of Subash Chander of Arli Katra, who were travelling on foot. During checking, police recovered approximately six grams of heroin like substance from their possession.

Police arrested the duo and registered case FIR Number 230/2023, under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act at P/S Katra.