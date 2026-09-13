3 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers in separate operations in Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama and recovered heroin and charas-like substances from their possession, officials said today.

A police spokesman said that in Kulgam, police intercepted a man during naka checking at Lassipora Crossing after he allegedly tried to flee on noticing the police party.

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A search led to the recovery of around 171 grams of a charas-like substance.

The accused was identified as Mudasir Khursheed Laigroo of Sherpora, police said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Qazigund under relevant provisions of law, with further investigation underway to establish the source and intended destination of the contraband.

The spokesman said that in Anantnag, police arrested Ajaz Ahmad Malik of Old Qazibagh, Mattan Chowk, during checking near Sports Stadium. Police said 3.15 grams of heroin and 4.44 grams of charas were recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 8/20 and 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station, Anantnag.

In Pulwama, police arrested Ateef Bashir of Babademb, Khanyar, Srinagar, during naka checking near Sirnoo Crossing on Circular Road.

Around 6 grams of a heroin-like substance and Rs 5,000 in cash were recovered from his possession, police said.

A case has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and further investigation is underway.