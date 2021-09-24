New Delhi, Sept 24: Three people including gangster Jitendra Gogi died in a firing incident Friday at Delhi’s Rohini court, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi.
Police team also fired in return, the DCP said. (Agencies)
3 dead in shootout at Delhi’s Rohini court
