3-day International E-Conference on ‘Revisiting Shakespeare’ held at BGSBU

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 23: Three day International E-Conference by the Department of English, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, concluded today.

The conference was organized in collaboration with Govt Arts and Commerce College Bharuch, Gujarat on the topic “Revisiting Shakespeare.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor BGSBU, said that such academic ventures have proved beneficial for engaging the students in academic activities during this unprecedented crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the BGSB University is effectively reaching out to all its stakeholders, particularly the students and scholars by adopting online modes of teaching and learning to ensure that their academic pursuits are met within the stipulated time frame.

Prof Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs, said that under the leadership of Prof Javed Musarrat, BGSBU has been at the forefront of organizing online interactive sessions and webinars on diverse themes of studies by inviting eminent speakers from across the globe to interact with the faculties and students so as to reap the benefits of their wisdom and experience.

Prof Paul Budra , Department of English, Simon Fraser University , Canada , delivered the keynote address on “Revisiting Shakespeare in an Age of Conspiracy”. He discussed various conspiracy theories which have been written against William Shakespeare.

Prof Atanu Bhattacharya, Dean School of Languages, Literature and Culture Studies, Central University, Gujarat, spoke at the valedictory ceremony. Dr Romina Rashid, Head of the Department presented the conference report. The-proceedings of conference were coordinated by Tanvir Ahmed and Prof Jaswant Rathore.

The 3-day E -conference hosted over three hundred of academia, scholars, and researchers from across the globe. A total of 75 papers were presented during five technical sessions chaired by eminent academicians during the conference. Dr G R Parmar, Principal Govt Arts and Commerce College Netrang Bharuch, Gujarat, delivered the vote of thanks.