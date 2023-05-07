3-day foundation function of Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: The 3-day-long 45th foundation day function of Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar (Jammu) concluded today.

On all the three days, poise Yagya, Bhajans and Vedic sermons were the main attractions. Daily Yagya was performed by Vedic Scholar Acharya Shiv Kumar Shastri from Saharanpur with Ranvijay Shastri (Purohit, Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar). Vedic Bhajans were sung by Pt Pradeep Shastri and Ragav Ji from Faridabad. Vedic sermons were delivered by Acharya Shiv Kumar Shastri.

The Function also co-relates with the start of year long celebrations of 200th Jyanti of a great patriot, saint, social reformer and a motivator of hundred and thousands freedom fighters of Indian freedom movement, “Maharishi Dayanand Sarswati”, falling in February 2024, inauguration of which was done by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on 12th February, 2023.

Today’s function was started with poise Yagya followed by unfurling of Aum Dhwaja (flag) by Rekha Mahajan (president, District Jammu South of Bhartiya Janta Patty). The function was also attended by Ashok Koul (general secretary, BJP J&K), Ajay Gupta (Corporator, Ward Number 52 of JMC), besides presidents, secretaries, members of other Arya Samajs of Jammu and Dhinde Kalan and distinguished personalities of Jammu.

During the function, two senior dedicated members of Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar, Sreshtha Gupta and Jawahar Lal Koul were honored by presenting to them shawl, Gaytri Mantra Vastra and framed picture of ‘Aum’.

The Function concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Bharat Bhushan Gupta Arya (president, Arya Samaj Trikuta Nagar), followed by Rishi Langer.