3 children injured in shell explosion in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR, Sep 13: Three children were injured in an explosion near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said here.

A leftover shell exploded at an encounter site at Heff Shirmal in Shopian, injuring three children who were playing nearby, the officials said.

The children have been rushed to a hospital.

An encounter took place at Heff Shirmal on Monday in which one local militant was killed and a soldier was injured. (Agencies)