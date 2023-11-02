3 Asian superstars ready to set the Champions League alight

We’re heading into the latter stages of the European group stages and the favourites to lift the trophy are beginning to emerge. Here are three standout Asian stars who could be the difference-makers for their respective clubs as the battle for a place in the knockouts intensifies.

Kyogo Furuhashi

Since joining Celtic from J1 League outfit Vissel Kobe for a meagre €5.4m, Kyogo Furuhashi has taken Scottish football by storm. While the Bhoys are currently trailing the Champions League odds as the joint least likely to win the competition – tied with seven other clubs – at 500/1, Furuhashi is a player who could be scoring goals on the European stage for years to come. Celtic Park was highlighted in Paddy Power’s football tips as a haven for Champions League goals, both for and against. Furuhashi could be the main beneficiary.

The Japanese striker has already netted 61 goals and created 12 in 97 appearances for Celtic, with his minutes per goal/assist at an impressive 88.4 minutes. The 28-year-old is in his prime and has already proven his worth on the biggest stage, scoring four and assisting four in his 14 European outings. Not to mention he has been a key cog in the thriving Japanese national setup, with three World Cup qualifier goals to his name.

After failing to win in their first three Champions League games this season, an early exit looks likely for the Hoops. However, this won’t be the last we’ve seen of Furuhashi on the elite stage. With a hard-to-ignore goalscoring record, there will be a few clubs keeping an eye on the forward.

Ayase Ueda

Ueda is another Japanese forward on an upward trajectory. He was almost unstoppable during his time with the Kashima Antlers in the J1 League, earning him a move to Cercle Brugge. One electric campaign in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and Feyenoord had seen enough, acquiring his services for just shy of €10m.

He’s had a fairly tame start to life in the Netherlands, more to do with the form of others than any critique of his ability. During his limited minutes, he has already shown what he is about. The versatile forward has notched up 7.14 progressive passes received and 5.50 touches in the attacking box per 90 minutes, showcasing his adept quality at receiving in tight spaces and driving into the box. With Feyenoord beating both Celtic and Lazio, the Dutch side are in a strong position to progress, and you can expect to see a lot more from Ueda if they do.

Mehdi Taremi

Taremi is a player that has been on the radar of some top European clubs of late, and for good reason. Taremi has been a mainstay in the Porto side since arriving from Rio Ave, scoring 83 and assisting 52 goals in 160 appearances. This includes a rather impressive nine goals and six assists in the Champions League. The 31-year-old has often been pigeonholed as a target man or ‘big number nine’, but Iran’s fourth-highest goalscorer is much more.

🤩 @MehdiTaremi9 recebeu o prémio do Sindicato de Jogadores de Melhor Jogador de novembro/dezembro 🐉💪💪#FCPorto pic.twitter.com/Qvigw35bRg — FC Porto (@FCPorto) January 19, 2023



Per 90 minutes, Taremi ranks in the top 6% for short-range pass completion, in the top 8% for progressive passes, in the top 2% for through balls, and in the top 5% for xA (expected assists) in comparison to other forwards across Europe. He will be crucial if Porto are to progress from a tough Champions League group and cause some big clubs a few headaches in the knockout stages.