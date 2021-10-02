Three arrested for selling fake ‘space object’ for Rs 4 lacs in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three persons for selling fake “Trath Gola” (space object) to an innocent villager for Rs four lakhs in central Kashmir district of Budgam, police said on Saturday.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that a complaint was received on Friday evening from one Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a resident of Khurhama Ganderbal that three persons duped him by selling a ‘Trath Gola’ to him for Rs four lakhs.

Police registered a case and initiated investigation after a case FIR number 216/2021 was registered in Police Station (PS) Magam, Budgam, he said adding all the three accused were arrested within two hours.

Rs four lakhs paid by Wani has also been recovered from the accused identified as Ghulam Qadir Parray and Rafiq Ahmad Parray, residents of Lassipora Drung, and Mohammad Aslam Khan of Nadihal Bandipora.

The police spokesman requested the general public not to get swayed by these inimical tactics of anti social elements and cooperate with police to identify such people who indulge in these activities. (Agencies)