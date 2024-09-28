3 Army Men, Police Officer Injured In J&K’s Kulgam Encounter

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Three army men and a police officer were injured in the ongoing encounter at Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

Quoting a top official, news agency KNO reported during the ongoing gunfight, three soldiers and ASP Kulgam were injured, all are stable, said the official.

The operation is underway, he said.

Earlier in the morning, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Adigam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.