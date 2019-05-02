29,806 people recruited by J&K Govt since 2019, 5.2 lakh jobs created through self-employment schemes

New Delhi, August 3: Three years after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said 29,806 people were recruited by the Union Territory administration from 2019 onwards and that 5.2 lakh employment were estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday shared these facts with the Rajya Sabha in a written reply, saying “the government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out recruitment in the public sector from 2019 onwards totalling 29,806”.

“In addition, employment for 5.2 lakh persons Is estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes from August 2019 upto June 2022,” the Minister said.

Rai also mentioned that district-wise information on the employment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is not available when Congress MPs Kapil Sibal, Rajani Ashokrao Patil and Phulo Devi Netam asked about the detailed employment rate in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Parliament voted in favour of a resolution tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah to revoke the temporary special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir had a special status granted under Article 370 and Article 35A (created through a Presidential Order) of the Constitution. The abrogation of Article 370 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the erstwhile state was also carved out into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

The Minister in another reply also informed that the government has taken several measures that have significantly boosted the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The progress of 53 projects is being implemented at a cost of Rs 58,477 crores by 15 Ministries in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister’s Development Package 2015 in sectors such as Roads, Power, Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture, Skill Development etc. has been accelerated, said Rai.

He said, “29 projects have been completed or substantially completed and the remaining projects are at advanced stage of progress”.

A New Central Sector Scheme was notified on February 19 last year for the industrial development of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crores, said the Minister, adding “Jammu and Kashmir has received investment applications of more than Rs 54,000 crore. Out of which projects worth more than Rs 36,000 crore have been allotted industrial land.”

Under the languishing projects programme, Rai said, 1,193 projects worth Rs 1,984 crores were completed, including five projects which were incomplete for more than 20 years, 15 projects for more than 15 years and 165 projects for more than 10 years.

145 Centrally Sponsored Schemes, including 19 flagship programmes are under implementation in the UT of J-K, mentioned the MoS.

He said 100 per cent saturation has been achieved in 17 Individual beneficiary-centric schemes, including Saubhagya, Ujala, Ujjwala and Indradhanush schemes.

J&K has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) under Swachh Bharat Mission and the construction work of 17,601 km of road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) has been completed up to March 2022, which has connected 2074 places, said Rai.

During 2020-21 and 2021-22, the MoS said, J&K ranked 3rd at National Level in terms of road length achieved under PMGSY.

“Banihal tunnel and Chenani-Nashri tunnel completed and opened to traffic. Rambagh flyover in Srinagar completed and opened to the public.” (Agencies)