29 years of ‘Saajan’: Madhuri Dixit reveals what made her say yes to the film instantly

Mumbai : Actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene on Sunday celebrated 29 years of her hit Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt co-starrer “Saajan” and said she was drawn to the film’s script, dialogues and music.

“Saajan”, directed by Lawrence D’Souza, went on to become one of the biggest hits of 1991.

The film chronicled the story of two brother-like friends, played by Salman and Sanjay, who fall in love with the same woman.

As Pooja, Madhuri gained immense critical acclaim for “Saajan”, which also furthered her hit streak following films like “Tezaab” (1988) and “Dil” (1990).

The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture of the trio from the film.

“#29YearsOfSaajan. After reading the script of this film, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic and the music was brilliant,” Madhuri wrote.

“Saajan” is most remembered for its chartbuster soundtrack by Nadeem–Shravan, with lyrics penned by Sameer.

All songs from the film, especially “Mera dil bhi kitna paagal hai”, “Bahut pyaar karte hain” and “Dekha hai pehli baar”, went on to become huge hits and continue to enjoy popularity decades later.

Though Madhuri and Sanjay had worked in films like “Khatron Ke Khiladi” (1988) and “Kanoon Apna Apna” in 1989, it was “Saajan” which catapulted them as a romantic on-screen pair.

The subtle poetic exchanges between the duo was one of the reasons for the film’s massive success.

After teasing the audience with their playful and innocent romance in “Saajan”, Salman and Madhuri went on to become one of the most sought-after on-screen couples with the success of “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994). (AGENCIES)