29 J&K children join Army school under Operation Sadbhavana

Pithoragarh (UKD), Oct 29: Twenty nine students from Jammu and Kashmir were enrolled for classes VIII and IX at Gen BC Joshi Army Public School here under Operation Sadbhavana on Friday.

As many as 26 boys and three girls, who hail from remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir, will pursue their studies at the school free of cost under this initiative, Capt Kuldeep of the Indian Army said.

The entire cost of their education will be met by the Indian Army, he said.

Operation Sadbhavana is a goodwill initiative undertaken by the Indian Army to help the people of Kashmir join the mainstream of the society. (Agencies)