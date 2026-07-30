29 bovine animals rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 29: Udhampur Police foiled two bovine smuggling attempts during naka checking at Phalata Chowk and Tikri Naka on NHW, rescuing 29 bovine animals.

During naka checking, a truck bearing registration number JK16-1316 was signaled to stop. However, the driver parked his vehicle nearby and fled from the spot. Upon checking, 15 bovine animals were found loaded in the truck and tied with ropes in a cruel manner.

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All the bovines were rescued and the vehicle was seized.

Another truck, bearing registration number JK01AK-8887 was intercepted during naka checking. Upon checking, 14 bovine animals were found loaded and tied with ropes in a cruel manner. Driver Mehmood Ahmed, son of Mehboob, of Karnah, Kupwara, was apprehended. All the bovines were rescued and the vehicle was seized.

Accordingly, FIR numbers 194/2026 and 195/2026 under Section 223 BNS and Section 11 PCA Act have been registered at PS Rehambal. Further investigation is in progress.