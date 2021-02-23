28-year-old killed after vehicle falls into 500m deep gorge in Doda

JAMMU: A 28-year-old youth was killed on the spot when a vehicle he was driving fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu division on Wednesday.

Official said that the vehicle—EECO Van— driven by one Sajad Ahmed son of Mohammad Hussain wani of Sanwara Bhalessa fell down into the gorge, around 500 metres, near Malikpura Chilly road in Gandoh Bhalessa area. Sajad (28) died on the spot while the newly bought vehicle was completely damaged, they said.

The deceased was on way to Chilly from Sanwara when he lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident, the official said.

A police official confirmed the death of the youth in the accident and said that a case has been registered.