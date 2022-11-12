28 injured as bus falls into gorge in Akhnoor Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 12: At least 28 people were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Akhnoor area of Jammu on Saturday.

Official sources said that the bus (JK02CT-0782) was on way from Chowki Choura to Ghar Majoor when the accident happened, apparently after the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a deep gorge near Rameen Makhian Morh. All the injured people were immediately shifted to Emergency Hospital Chowki Choura, they said.

SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Sharma confirmed the accident and said that five of the injured people have been shifted to GMC Jammu. (Agencies)