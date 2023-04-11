27 Passengers Injured After Mini Bus Overturns In J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Apr 11: At least 27 passengers got injured after a mini-bus overturned near Dak Bungalow in the Udhampur district. The incident took place in Ramnagar in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The bus was on its way to Surni from Ramnagar. All the injured were admitted to Sub-District Hospital in Ramnagar, the Udhampur Police said.