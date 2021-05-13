2585 test +ve for COVID in Kashmir, 20 die

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, May 13: In Kashmir 2585 people today tested positive for COVID-19 and 20 persons died taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 2967.

Srinagar reported 872 cases, Baramulla 228, Budgam 288, Pulwama 262, Kupwara 186, Anantnag 304, Bandipora 118, Ganderbal 92, Kulgam 165 and Shopian 70.

With fresh cases, Srinagar has 56416 positive cases with 10687 active, 45078 recovered, 651 deaths; Baramulla has 17533 positive cases with 4098 active, 13220 recovered, 215 deaths; Budgam reported 15132 positive cases with 3987 active cases, 10998 recovered, 147 deaths; Pulwama has 10008 positive cases with 2511 active, 7368 recovered and 129 deaths; Kupwara has 8974 positive cases, 1744 active, 7118 recoveries, 112 deaths; Anantnag district has 11063 positive cases with 4166 Active Positive, 6788 recovered (including 51 cases recovered today), 129 deaths; Bandipora has 6617 positive cases, with 875 active and 5670 recoveries,72 deaths; Ganderbal has 6638 positive cases with 1087 active, 5490 recoveries and 61 deaths; Kulgam has 7300 positive cases with 3443 active, 3782 recoveries and 75 deaths while as Shopian has 4316 positive cases,1304 active cases, 2968 recoveries and 44 deaths.

Moreover, 2995 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 1767 from Kashmir division.

In J&K, out of 233763 cases, 52848 are active, 177948 have recovered and 2967 have died; 1635 in Kashmir division.

So far, 7819421 tests were conducted, 7585658 tested as negative and 233763 tested positive.

And Police today said that they have enhanced its efforts to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly contagious Coronavirus. Slew of measures including restrictions under Section 144 have been put into place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Police arrested 92 persons, registered 41 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs76,090 from 460 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout Kashmir.

“The special drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by Government to curb COVID-19 pandemic”, police said.