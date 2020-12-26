249 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, 6 more die

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 249 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the infection count to 1,19,877, while six fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 1,867 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 123 were from Kashmir and 126 were from the Jammu Division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded a maximum of 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus, followed by 49 in Srinagar district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 3,288 in the UT, while 1,14,722 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

Four of the new deaths linked to the infection were from the Jammu Division and two from Kashmir, they said. (AGENCY)