242 employees found absent, 11 Offices found locked in Kishtwar

DC withholds salary of absentees, seeks explanation from controlling Officers

KISHTWAR: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Sharma today constituted various teams at tehsil and Sub division level to conduct surprise inspections to check attendance in the offices.

During the inspection conducted by various teams in the district, 242 employees were found absent, while 11 offices were found locked.

Acting touch against the defaulting officers/ Officials, the Deputy Commissioner ordered withholding of the salaries of all the absentee employees, besides ordered concerned controlling officer to sought the explanation from concerned absentee employee within one week so that future action could be initiated against the absentees.

The DC said that similar drives would be conducted frequently in the district to ensure punctuality and enforce transparency in the functioning of the government offices.