23rd Shiv Khori Kesari vishal Dangal on March 12

KATRA: The 23rd Shiv Khori Kesari annual Vishal Dangal is scheduled to be held on March 12, 2021 (Friday) here at Government High School Ransoo- the base camp of the Shiv Khori Shrine.

Dangal is being organized by J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association in collaboration with Department of J&K Tourism, Shiv Khori Shrine Board and Shiv Khori Dangal Committee as part of annual three day historic “Maha Shivratri” Mela being held from March 10, 2021 to March 12, 2021.

The decision regarding organizing this Vishal Dangal was taken in a meeting held at Reasi under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib. Others who attended the meeting were Senior Superintend of Police Reasi, Rashmi Wazir; ADC Reasi, Rajinder Kumar Sharma; BDO Pouni Sumit Suri; President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Shiv Kumar Sharma; and officers from different Departments.

The President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association thanked Director Tourism Jammu, Naseem Javed Choudhery, for granting Rs. 1,00,000 and Rs. 50,000 by Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib who is also Vice Chairman Shiv Khori Shrine Board for 23rd Shiv Khori Vishal Dangal 2021 on the eve of “Shiv Khori Mela”. Sharma said our association organized a Vishal Dangal every year for the last 23 years usually held on 3rd day of Shiv Khori Mela.

Sharma said the winner of 1st bout will be awarded with “Shiv Khori Kesari 2021” Title in addition to the traditional “Silver Gurj (Gadda) and Patta” and a handsome cash prize. The Dangal will be held on Mud Akhara and the decision of the referee will be final in every bout.

Sanjeev Sharma has been nominated as chairman of the technical committee. The members of the Shiv Khori Dangal Committee those are helping for conduct of Vishal Dangal are DDC Councilor, Kewal Krishan Sharma; Pawan Kholi; Sarpanch Bhagwan Singh; Sarpanch Vijay Kumar; Swarn Singh; Shamsher Singh; Chain Kumar; Kartar Singh (Retd. Headmaster); Madan Lal; Sat Paul Singh; Surma Singh; Rashpaul Singh; Ashok Kumar, Sunil Kumar; Dr.Chaman lal Sharma; Romesh Chander Kholi; Romesh Chander Sharma; Sansar Chand; Tilak Raj Kholi; Kapoor Singh and Robbin Banathia.