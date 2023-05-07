2,380 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Active Cases Drop To 27,212

NEW DELHI, May 7: India recorded 2,380 new COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before, according to Union health ministry data released on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). The death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18%.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (Agencies)