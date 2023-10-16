224-Meter Viaduct Completed In Ramban On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway: Nitin Gadkari

JAMMU, Oct 14: Union Minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that they have successfully completed the construction of a 224-meter viaduct (2-lane) at Sher-e-Bibi, enhancing the region’s connectivity and facilitating transportation across challenging terrain.

In a post on X, In Jammu and Kashmir, we have successfully completed the constructionof a 224-meter viaduct (2-lane) at Sherebibi, with an estimated cost of 12 crores, this infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44.

“This 224-meter segment, as a part of the broader project, not only reduces the travel distance by 125 meters, thus mitigating steep gradients, but also avoids the need for a steep cutting with a hill slope angle exceeding 80 degrees.”

Furthermore, it significantly facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi Area gradients. It’s important to note that this project contibutes to the region’s economic growth and enhances its overall connectivity.

Under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.