221 consent requests for probe by CBI pending with 6 states, involve Rs 30,912 crore: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 28: The Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that 221 consent requests which involve an amount of Rs 30,912 crore are pending with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh governments for investigation by CBI.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question by BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi that the total number of cases pending for investigation by CBI in absence of state government consent stand stands at 221 as on June 30, 2022.

While 40 cases are pending for over a year, 48 are pending between 6 months to one year and 133 for less than six months. The total amount involved with these cases stands at Rs 30,912 crore.

According to the reply given by the minister, Maharashtra has total 168 pending cases. Out of this 39 are pending for over one year, 38 between six months and one year and 91 for less than 6 months. West Bengal has 27 pending cases, 1 each pending for one year and between 6 months and one year and 25 cases are pending for less than six months.

The amount involved in pending cases in Maharashtra and West Bengal stands at Rs 29,040 crore and Rs 1,194 crore respectively.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh together have 26 pending cases with the total amount involved standing at Rs 678 crore.

Except Maharashtra, all the five states are ruled by opposition parties. Maharashtra, too, had an opposition MVA government till June this year when a government led by Sushil Kumar Shinde assumed office supported by the BJP.

The minister said the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 lays down timeline of three months, extendable by one month, for a decision by the competent authority.

He said as on June 30, 101 requests under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act involving 235 public servants are pending with various ministries and departments and public sector banks.

The Department of Personnel and Training has also issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures to achieve uniform and effective implementation for prior approval processes under section 17A of the Act, the minister said. (AGENCIES)