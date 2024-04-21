217 cases of MACT, Bank Recovery resolved amicably in Special Lok Adalat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Under the patronage of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and with the approval of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority as well as under the guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee, a Special Lok Adalat was organized throughout the UT of J&K today, with special emphasis on amicable settlement ofMACT and Bank Recovery Cases that were pending disposal before various courts in UT of J&K.

As per the data received from various District Legal Services Authorities, UT of J&K, a total of 667cases were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat, out of which217 cases were amicably settled involving a total amount of Rs. 6,83,11,343/- giving a huge relief to the litigants. District Ganderbal emerged as front runner with amicable resolution of 50 cases out of 53 cases taken up in the Special Lok Adalat.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, informed that this was the fourth Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year and the next special lok Adalat shall be held on Saturday, May 17, 2024 focusing on the settlement of consumer cases pending disposal in different consumer forums within the UT of J&K.

In the Lok Adalat under the guidance of Incharge Chairman District Legal Services Authority Jammu, Jatinder Singh Jamwal, 3rd Additional Distt & Sessions Judge Jammu and overall supervision of Smriti Sharma, Secretary District Legal Services Authority, three benches were constituted to deal with the cases.

Bench number 01, comprised of Abdul Nasir, PO Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Jammu and Gurdeep Singh Gill, Panel Lawyer. Out of total 20 cases taken up, 07 cases were disposed of and their settlement amount was Rs 74,80,000/-.

Bench number 02 comprised of Kamlesh Pandita, Addl District Judge, Bank Court Jammu, Arvind Khajuria, Panel Lawyer & Kavita Raina, Panel Lawyer. 50 cases were taken up and 36 of them were disposed. The settlement amount was Rs 2,62,89,604.

Bench number 03 comprised of O P Bhagat, Addl Session Judge Anti Corruption, Jammu (MACT cases) and Shahla Rafiqi, Panel Lawyer. Ten cases were taken up and two of them were disposed of while their settlement amount was Rs 11,75,000/-.

Lok Adalat on bank recovery cases was also held at Court of Munsiff/JMIC Akhnoor wherein 08 cases were taken up and one of them was disposed of with settlement amount of Rs 1,39,360/-.

Total 88 cases were taken up by three benches and 46 of them were settled. An amount of Rs 3,50,83,964/- was also settled.

In Kathua, a legal awareness programme- cum- Special Lok Adalat was held today in District Court Complex Kathua under the supervision of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ashok Kumar Shavan who is also Chairman, District Legal Service Authority,

In the awareness programme, lawyers, litigants and large numbers of people participated. Chairman, District legal Service Authority, Kathua discussed discussed about the benefits of ADR and various facet of holding of such Lok Adalat. It was also discussed that these ADR modes of settlement and Lok Adalat can often prove much beneficial in Justice Delving System, in particular in speedy disposal of the cases by mediation and reconciliation.

For today Special Lok Adalat, three benches were constituted to deal with MACT and Bank recovery cases. First Bench was comprising of A K Shavan, District and Sessions Judge and S K Thapa, Special Mobile Magistrate, Kathua. 2nd Bench was attended by . Kusoom Pandita, Addl District and Sessions Judge, Kathua and Swati Gupta CJM Kathua. 3rd Bench was attended by Jyoti Bhagat, Munsiff Billawar and Lawyer J S Bhadwal.

In the Special Lok Adalat, 12 civil bank cases and 21 MACT cases were taken up. Six civil bank recovery cases and five pre litigation bank cases were settled where an amount of Rs 3025408/- was recovered. Besides in MACT cases, Rs 26,97,035/- was awarded. The next Lok Adalat shall be held on 11-05-2024.

District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal conducted also Lok-Adalat for MACT and bank recovery cases. The Lok-Adalat was held under the supervision & chairmanship of Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (Pr District & Sessions Judge) Ganderbal, and under the guidance of Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal.

The Lok-Adalat constituted of single bench for the amicable settlement of cases, which was presided over by Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal and Mainaaz Qadir, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Ganderbal as Bench Member.

Overall 53 cases were taken up for settlement out of which 50 cases were amicably settled/compromised in the said Lok Adalat and an amount of Rs 28,98,000/- was awarded as settlement amount in MACT & bank recovery cases.At Srinagar, the Lok Adalat was held at the District Court Complex Mominabad Srinagar, and Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Panthachowk under the direction and supervision of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Srinagar.

For amicable settlement of cases, three benches were constituted.

In Motor Accident related cases, Bench No. 1 had taken 22 cases for settlement out of which 02 cases were amicably settled and Rs. 5,63,000 was awarded as settlement amount, Bench No. 2 had taken up 37 cases for settlement out of which 37 cases were amicably settled and Rs. 100,30,224/- was awarded as settlement amount.

Overall 69 cases were taken up for settlement, out of which 49 cases were amicably settled and Rs. 13,992,451 was awarded as settlement amount in Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) and bank recovery cases.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bandipora conducted Lok Adalat under the chairmanship of Chairman DLSA, who is also Pr. Distt. & Sessions Judge Bandipora today at District Court Complex, here on MACT & Bank Recovery Cases.

The Court had identified MACT and Bank Recovery Cases for the Lok Adalat beforehand and same were placed before one bench constituted for settlement in the Lok Adalat.

A total number of 23 Cases were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 06 matters were settled and Rs. 4,96,600 was realized as settlement amount.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kupwara also the aegis of NALSA and JK Legal Services Authority today organised Special Lok Adalat on MACT and Bank Recovery Cases.

The Lok Adalat was held under the supervision of Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority, (Pr. District & Session Judge) Kupwara, Shazia Tabasum, and guidance of Secretary, DLSA Kupwara, Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

On the occasion, 06 Benches were constituted for the said Lok Adalat comprising of Presiding Officers and Members for the amicable settlement of the cases.

A Number of 02 Benches were constituted at Court Complex Kupwara. 02 Benches at Court Complex Handwara. 01 Bench was constituted at Munsiff/ JMIC Court Kralpora/ Sogam and 01 Bench at Munsiff/ JMIC Court Tangdhar.

A total number of 33 cases were taken up by all the benches, of which 03 number of cases were disposed as settled on spot by intervention of the benches and by participation of the lawyers and litigants.

A total sum of Rs. 14,43,000 was awarded to the aggrieved parties by settlement during the said Lok Adalat.