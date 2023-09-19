2024-25 Academic Session | CUET-UG To Be Conducted From May 15 to 31; CUET-PG From Mar 11 To 28

New Delhi, Sep 19: The University Grants Commission on Tuesday announced schedule for three key entrance exams — CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session.
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.
“Results will be announced within three weeks of last test,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.
The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28.
The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, he announced. (Agencies)
