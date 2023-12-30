2023 decided 370 A year of transformation

Rajan Gandhi

The fourth year following the abrogation of Article 370 can be characterized as a transformative period. With the groundwork having been laid in the preceding two years after the pandemic, the momentum of development and progress accelerated this year. Several projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) and other initiatives were successfully concluded, marking the initiation of a new phase of development. As anticipated, the year unfolded as a transformative epoch for Jammu and Kashmir.

SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation

The Supreme Court affirmed the Central government’s move to revoke Article 370 and establish the Union Territory of Ladakh. Concurrently, it issued a ruling directing the reinstatement of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir and mandated the conduct of elections by the conclusion of September 2024.

Development



Four lanes of NH44 are nearing completion, with many tunnels like T5 at Panthyal, Maroge Tunnel, and bridges like Jaiswal at Ramban opening for traffic. Ramban Viaduct was also inaugurated, removing a major bottleneck on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Kashmir rail connectivity will become a reality early next year, as train tests are already underway and the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train has already been announced. Decks for the mega

Jammu Airport expansion got cleared. Jambu Lochan Zoo and Balaji Temple were inaugurated. Mega-rejuvenation budget allocation for Dal and Wullar lakes to check pollution and development. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sky Walk, Durga Bhavan, and Parvati Bhavan were inaugurated providing enhanced security and facilities for yatris. Jammu and Srinagar to establish Ladies Haat. GAIL to develop the Bhatinda-Jammu gas pipeline.

The widening of the Kargil-Zanskar highway was initiated. J&K tops in e-government and has all-time high seats for MBBS and paramedics. The J&K Forest Department plans to rejuvenate Tawi catchment areas. E-bus services launched in Srinagar, to start soon in Jammu. New industrial estates and 5 Medicities are to be established. Redevelopment of Jammu and Udhampur railway stations has also been approved. Bhaderwah got its first 5 star hotel of Ambience Group.

Terrorism



J&K witnessed some major terrorist attacks on civilians and security agencies; these include those at Dhangri, Khawas in Rajouri, Poonch, Kukernag, Pulwama, and many other individuals from minority communities and migrant employees. The Army and JKP faced the brunt, as many attained martyrdom in terrorist attacks, encounters, and individual targeting by terrorists. Despite these incidents, there was no respite in the war against terrorism as specific anti-terrorist operations continued along with the confiscation of assets, which included Hurriyat’s office at Rajbagh and the Al Umar Chief’s house.

Recruitment on behalf of terrorists and provocative social media content postings have been declared serious crimes and will be dealt with strictly. DAK president, KU PRO, and many more were dismissed from services for links with militants. Dubai’s links to terrorism have been established. TRF was declared a terror outfit, and CISF was deployed to Kot Balwal jail.

President Murmu’s visit

President Murmu attended the Kashmir University convocation, visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and inaugurated the Skywalk and Parvati Bhavan complex.

PM inaugurates Projects

PM Modi inaugurated various PMDP projects, including the world’s highest FM transmitter at Nyoma in Ladakh. PM handed over employment letters to the youth and mentioned the achievements of J&K’s artisans, craftsmen, and sportspeople in his Mann Ki Baat programme as well as on other platforms.

G-20 impact



The mega G-20 summit showcased India and specifically for Kashmir it proved to be turning point as it gave major impetus to the beautification of Srinagar City, which included Dal and Polo View markets. Many more projects were undertaken to host this mega event. The delegates witnessed the complete transformation of the Kashmir and the message of prevalent peace and development has paved way for many MNCs to invest in Jammu and Kashmir. The G-20 event at Kashmir with international delegates stamped J&K’s integration with India.

Religious developments

4.45 lakh pilgrims visited Shri Amarnath this year. Amarnath yatris will get Pucca Road in the coming years, and almost a crore of Shri Mata Vaishno Deviji yatris got SKY Walk, Durga, and Parvati Bhawan inaugurated for added security and staying facilities. Shia mourners walked through the heart of Srinagar after the UT administration allowed the Muharram procession to follow the old route for the first time in more than three decades.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Ashura procession in the Zadibal quarter of the old Srinagar, becoming the first top official in 34 years to join a mass gathering in downtown Srinagar.

Health and Medical Scenario

J&K got the highest ever MBBS, PG, and paramedic seat allotment. The State Cancer Institute Jammu was inaugurated, and GMC Jammu got the latest MRI machine after two decades. GMC Kathua gets a Tata Cancer Centre. J&K among top performing states/UTs in ABHA-based Scan and Share OPD registration services. However, the High Court showed serious concern over the shortage of doctors. Referral cases from district hospitals and new GMCs remain areas of concern. AIIMS is still not fully operational.

Natural Calamities

Rain played havoc this year, with eight dead in house collapses in Banni, Tarnah, and Chakra bridges developed cracks, causing major traffic diversions. Thathri in Doda district witnessed the sinking of land, and 13 houses were declared endangered due to a landslide at Duksar Dal village in Ramban. Army soldiers got trapped in avalanches in various incidents.

Administrative and Police shakeup

Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo takes over as new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and RR Swain takes over as DGP of J&K in addition to heading CID wing. New IGPs also posted at Jammu and Kashmir as Jammu and Srinagar got new SSP’s also. Many districts got new DCs. More than thirty JKPS officers inducted into IPS cadre.

e-Governance and other achievements

J&K tops e-governance with 1102 services in online mode now. The UT of Jammu and Kashmir stood No. 1 in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, No. 2 in Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, and No. 3 in Amritsarovar. JK Bank registered excellent growth in 2023 as well. J&K became the first UT in the country to insure its entire population under AB-PMJAY. A major policy decision was taken to give five marlas of land to landless people in J&K. J&K had 100 per cent redressal of grievances through the Jammu & Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) and a 100% e-tendering system in place. Property tax was announced but deferred for the time being. Similarly action on Roshni Act started with fanfare but it was also stopped midway.

GI tags

10 crafts from Jammu and Kashmir are now registered under the GI tag, namely Pashmina, Carpet, Sozni, Walnut Wood Carving, Kashmir Papier Mache, Kani Shawl, Khatamband, Basholi Painting, Basholi Pashmina, and Chikri Wood. Additionally, local specialities include Bhaderwah Rajmash, Sulai Honey of Doda and Ramban districts, and Udhampur’s Kalari, the Mushqbudji variety of rice bestowed with GI tags.

Politics

Only the LAHDC-K polls were held this year, and the NC-Congress alliance won 22 of the 26 seats. Local bodies and municipal elections were deferred in J&K, and Ladakh also deferred municipal and panchayat polls. The term of the SMC ended on November 5 and the JMC’s ended on November 14. The term of panchayats is expiring on January 9, 2024 while block development councils (BDCs) and district development councils (DDCs) terms will end in October 2024 and January 2026, respectively. Number of prominent local leaders joined AAP with much fanfare but one by one left it to join other parties. Political parties became active with the possibility of elections though no elections were held in entire year in J&K.

Reservation

OBCs get reservation in J&K now as Law passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. J&K reorganisation bill also passed. J&K 33 %Women reservation in assembly also became a reality. The J&K assembly will have now 114 seats , 24 reserved for POJK, Jammu 43, Kashmir 47, 2 Kashmiri Pandits and one for POJK displaced to be nominated thus raising the nominated seats to five.

Tourism and Heritage

Kashmir got a big boost in tourism with the G-20 summit and the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg. A facelift to Polo View Market and Dal were added features. Revival, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of architecture and heritage sites were undertaken in almost all districts by the Archives, Archaeology, and Museums departments through district administrations. However, the Mubarak Mandi Hertiage Complex restoration is nowhere in sight.

The Division Bench of J&K and Ladakh HC visited the site and were dismayed at the progress despite the 31.3.2023 deadline given by the Heritage Society to the court earlier. Shinon Meeras, a centre to highlight the Dard-Shina tribes that were once recorded in the chronicles of ancient Greeks and Romans for expanding their rule into Afghanistan and Tibet, was inaugurated at the Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The Mantalai Yoga Centre project also almost completed, which will be a major tourist attraction in the coming days. Though Patnitop a convention centre, yet due to Supreme Court restrictions, absence of revised master plan, CBI charge sheet in illegal encroachment and construction cases has brought the Patnitop development to standstill. Also in the peak summer season, like last year, PDA was without its CEO as the official was on Shri Amarnath ji camp duty.

NH accidents

The whole NH of Batote-Doda, Poonch-Rajouri, Jammu-Katra, and Jammu-Srinagar witnessed tragic major accidents with huge losses of lives, including tourists and labourers from other states. The High Court has formed another committee, but on the ground, the situation remains the same.

Fight against corruption

The ED and CBI continued their campaign against corruption. Raids on Hawala conduits, gun licence cases, and the Kiru hydroelectric project were also conducted. Various courts directed ACB to reinvestigate many cases and even shifted certain cases to the Crime Branch.

Dengue

Dengue played havoc in Jammu Division, resulting in numerous deaths and thousands of injuries as JMC and other local bodies failed to take timely fogging and other measures.

Drug menace

As per a Parliament report, more than 13.50 lakh drug addicts were there in 2018, which has increased manifold now in 2023. A huge drug haul was confiscated in the Ramban investigation, which has been handed over to the NIA.

Water scarcity

Many cities in J&K faced acute water shortages this summer, in Kashmir due to minimum rainfall; in Jammu, the Chenab water lifting project is still in limbo; and similar situations exist in other areas with negligible augmentation in water sources.

Temples and puja

The Sharad Navratri Puja was performed at the newly constructed Sharda Temple located in the Teetwal border region of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district for the first time since 1947. An idol of Goddess Sharda from Karnataka was earlier installed at the temple. A portion of the iconic Shri Ranbireshwar Temple in Jammu collapsed.

Toll plaza controversy

Sarore Toll Plaza again became the centre of controversy, and protests were held at Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. But the protest fizzled out after some time. A High Court PIL was filed to get government bungalows vacated from unauthorised beneficiaries, including ex-ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and bureaucrats.

Power shortage

Both Kashmir and Jammu Divisions faced an extreme power shortage as Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation failed to plug the record AT&C losses and generate ample revenue to purchase electricity. With rising outstanding of thousands of crores, the inability to expedite smart metering, and low rainfall leading to minimum hydropower generation by UT power projects, consumers are left on their own.

Tax evasion and ghost employees

IT department detected major fraud in IT returns, claiming illegal exemptions by government employees. A 31st December deadline has been given to revise returns, after which the IT department will take action against the employees. The UT administration found 1,000 employees with no appointment orders. The committee is looking into the matter, as many may turn out to be ghost employees withdrawing salaries for years.

High Court

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh took the oath as 36th Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. Justice Atul Sreedharan also joins J&K and Ladakh HC. Five years or more old cases are to be disposed of in the set time frame. Lok Adalats gave excellent results, and a virtual hearing of Ladakh cases was rolled out.

With the ongoing transformation of Jammu and Kashmir in full swing, Daily Excelsior wishes all its readers ‘A Very Happy and Prosperous 2024’.