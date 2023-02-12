2014 Onwards, It Has Been Journey From Pessimism To Optimism: Dr Jitendra

GURUGRAM, Feb 12 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that 2014 onwards, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been a journey from pessimism to optimism and while before 2014 Indians visiting abroad felt decline in their self-esteem, today it is the other way round when the rest of the world looks up to India with esteem,respect and hope.

Addressing the Annual Conference of Rotary International at Hotel Leela here as chief guest, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Modi has helped India realise its unexplored potentials and enabled the optimum utilization of India’s capacities and capabilities by bringing in several pathbreaking new reforms and doing away with obsolete regulations. Whereas immediately before 2014, he said, every Indian citizen felt let down by series of scams and corruption scandals involving several top ministers, in the last nearly 9 years, not a single minister has been accused of any such allegation and on the contrary, the trust and confidence generated by Modi has given an average Indian a sense of resolve and determination to move ahead and lead the rest of the world.

The Minister said, in the last nearly nine years of the Modi Governance, India has been described as a “Bright Spot” by IMF and World Bank amidst worldwide recessionary trends. The Minister said, the World is looking up to India to lead the path as was evident during COVID pandemic, when India had supplied over 750 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 94 countries till December, 2021.

Citing another example, the minister said that the Department of Space was liberated by Modi from the shackles and taboos of the past and has today chosen a march over countries like the USA and Russia which had started their Space journey much before India. This only proved, he said, that there was no lack of potential or will but the policy planners in the government and the ruling dispensations before 2014 were not ready to move out of the status quoist mindset and allow a free and full play to India’s vast human resources.

Expressing confidence that India’s growth in the coming years will be supplemented by unexplored areas like the vast ocean resources and the long raging Himalayan resources, Dr Jitendra Singh said, for over 70 years it was not realised that these were India’s exclusive advantages. However, with the Prime MInister’s reiterated focus on initiatives like Deep Sea Mission and Aroma Mission, India is going to witness substantial jump in its economy

Dr Jitendra Singh also welcomed and greeted Rotary International Director, Robert Hall and his wife Charlene.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Rotary has grown to include more than 1.4 million members in over 200 countries, making it one of the largest service organizations in the world. Starting with just one club in 1920, Rotary India is a vibrant community of over 2 Lakh members from 4500 Clubs across all states and union territories of India, the Minister added.