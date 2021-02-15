200 Indian origin persons occupy leadership positions in 15 countries, 60 hold Cabinet ranks

WASHINGTON: More than 200 Indian origin persons occupy leadership positions in as many as 15 countries including the United States and United Kingdom. Of these, 60 hold Cabinet ranks, according to the first of its kind-released by a US-based organisation working among Indian diaspora.

Drawing from government websites and other publicly available resources, the 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List on Monday recognised more than 200 leaders of Indian heritage who have ascended to the highest echelons of public service in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 60 of these leaders holding Cabinet positions.

“It is a huge source of pride to have the first woman and first person of colour as the Vice President of the world’s oldest democracy be someone of Indian heritage. We wanted to use this seminal moment on Presidents’ Day to highlight a host of others in the diaspora who also are in public service,” said Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami, a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and investor.

“These leaders are building a legacy for future generations, and one that extends beyond our community to all of the constituents and communities that they serve,” he said in a statement.

The list also includes diplomats, legislators, heads of central banks and senior civil servants from countries with significant histories of diaspora migration, such as Australia, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. (AGENCIES)